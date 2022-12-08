Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says it is “extremely insulting” that Herschel Walker didn’t rely on her for more campaign events before his loss in the Senate runoff election against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Mrs. Greene, one of the most polarizing Republican members of Congress, complained to Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast that the Walker team deployed her at “maybe two” events before Tuesday’s election in Georgia.

“They only asked me a couple of times in my own district, which I find extremely insulting,” Mrs. Greene said.

She described Mr. Walker’s loss to Mr. Warnock as a “disaster for Georgia.”

“This is for [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and [Sen.] Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators: You guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Mrs. Greene said.

The Warnock victory gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

In contrast to Mrs. Greene, GOP leaders are laying the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying he handpicked contenders like Mr. Walker and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, only for them to fall short in general elections.

The GOP recaptured the House majority in the November midterms, but a “red wave” never materialized and the GOP ended up in a worse position in the Senate. Right now, the upper chamber is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as a tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

