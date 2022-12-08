McDonald’s is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday as part of a holiday season promotion.

Mickey D’s lovers can get access to the deals through the McDonald’s app and select locations and while supplies last. Delivery orders are excluded.

It’s part of the fast-food giant’s SZN of Sharing promotional event that began on Monday and runs through Christmas Day. SZN is short for season.

Deals available for Saturday and Sunday include a “Pick 4 for $4,” where customers can choose between a McDouble or McChicken, then get four-piece McNuggets and a medium drink and small fries for $4 again when they place their order through the app.

Unique deals will also be available next week and the week after on the app.

People who place orders through the app up until Dec. 14 and are also signed up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards & Deals can get their hands on exclusive merchandise as well.

