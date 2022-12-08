Nantucket will allow beachgoers of both sexes to be topless while visiting the popular vacation spot.

Women can shed their tops on the island off the coast of Massachusetts, thanks to a “Gender Equality on Beaches” campaign that pushed to change a local bylaw, according to CNN.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey approved the amended bylaw Tuesday after the town passed the amendment by a 327 to 242 vote back in May.

“The town has the authority to choose what activities it will allow on town beaches, and we must approve any bylaw reflecting such choice unless the bylaw poses a clear conflict with the Constitution or laws of the commonwealth, which Article 71 does not,” the attorney general’s determination said, per WBUR news radio.

Nantucket still has to meet the new bylaw’s posting and publishing requirements before it can take effect.

Previously, women who were topless on Nantucket beaches could be fined $300 and face a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Island resident Dorothy Stover was the first to push for the change. She told the Boston Globe, “I’m not saying that everybody has to be topless [but] I want to support the love of the body.”

The Town Board wants to phase in the new law so people can get adjusted to it, according to Fox News Digital.

