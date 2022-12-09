Border agents conducting inspections at a rail crossing in El Paso, Texas, uncovered 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine in a train Wednesday.

Customs and Border Protection officers and their accompanying drug dogs were inspecting a train when the dogs detected an odor coming from one of the train’s cars, the agency said.

Officers found 70 bundles of marijuana, along with two bundles of cocaine. The narcotics were seized, but no arrests were made at the time, CPB said. The investigation is continuing.

“All rail shipments entering the U.S. from Mexico are subject to several layers of enforcement. Each car is scanned by an X-ray system while CBP officers and CBP canine teams at the rail crossing inspect the train as it arrives,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio in an agency announcement of the seizure.

Another seizure was made at the same Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on Nov. 9.

In that incident, 189 bundles of meth weighing 215 pounds, worth about $420,000 on the street, were seized from a train.

