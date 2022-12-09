The Pentagon is shipping more ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against the Russian invasion that started 10 months ago.

The Defense Department said Friday it will send another 80,000 artillery rounds with more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and equipment used to counter Russian drones. The package also includes air defense weapons, ambulance Humvees, medical equipment and 150 generators.

The latest round of firepower, valued at about $275 million, is again coming straight from U.S. military stocks. It is the 27th such drawdown since August 2021, U.S. officials said.

“This security assistance package will provide Ukraine with new capabilities to boost its air defenses in addition to providing critical equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself on the battlefield,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. has committed $20 billion in security assistance to Kyiv since the start of the Biden administration, Pentagon officials said.

“To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide [them] with key capabilities,” Defense Department officials said.

