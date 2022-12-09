By Washington Times Staff - - Friday, December 9, 2022

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering to be an independent, she told CNN in an exclusive interview Thursday, saying that “it makes a lot of sense.”

“I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to,” she told Jake Tapper on the network. “Removing myself from the partisan structure – not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship.”

