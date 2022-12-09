Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering to be an independent, she told CNN in an exclusive interview Thursday, saying that “it makes a lot of sense.”

“I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to,” she told Jake Tapper on the network. “Removing myself from the partisan structure – not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship.”

• Washington Times Staff can be reached at 202-636-3000.