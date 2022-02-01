A Democratic senator suffered a stroke last week, his office reported Tuesday night.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, New Mexico Democrat, “suffered a stroke in the cerebellum” but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement posted on the lawmaker’s Twitter account.

The statement said that Mr. Luhan, 49, felt dizzy and fatigued and checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital before being transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital on Thursday.

“As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling,” the statement said. “He is currently being cared for at UNM hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery.”

It was not immediately clear when Mr. Lujan would be able to return to the Senate for business. With the chamber tied 50-50, the Democrats cannot pass party-line bills without his vote, or that of any other individual Democrat.

