DENVER — Denver will end its citywide mask mandate for businesses and indoor public places this week as the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant declines.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that people will no longer have to wear masks or show proof of vaccination starting Friday. However, he said the pandemic remains a public health emergency and face coverings will still be required for the foreseeable future in places like schools and daycare facilities, and on public transportation, The Denver Post reported.

“This virus is something we’re going to have to manage and learn to live with,” he said.

Masks have been required in indoor public places in most of the Denver area since late November, initially because of a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. Denver extended its mandate following the emergence of the omicron variant.

A few hours after Denver‘s announcement, health officials in neighboring Adams and Arapahoe counties voted to lift their mask mandate but also decided to end mandatory masking in schools.

Beyond the Denver area, Summit County ended its mask mandate last week. The rule was enacted in December in an attempt to control the surge in virus cases as seasonal visitors flocked to its ski resorts.