Fox News has once again easily eclipsed MSNBC and CNN in the ratings, drawing an average 2.2 million primetime viewers throughout the month of January according to Nielsen Media Research — compared to 1.1 million who tuned into MSNBC and 633,000 who went with CNN.

The ratings were released Tuesday, and present a notable moment for the cable news channel.

This marks the 20th consecutive year that Fox News has dominated its cable news rivals, based on Nielsen ratings that have been released since January 2002.

“I am immensely proud of this landmark achievement as it is a testament to the dedicated teams across Fox News Channel, who are the backbone in making us number one for 20 consecutive years with the most loyal and politically diverse audience in cable news,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement.

A Pew Research Center study released May 23, 2021, offered insight into the network’s audience makeup.

“While Fox does well among its conservative Republican core audience, it is also used by substantial portions of Democrats and ideologically moderate and liberal Republicans, and it attracts roughly equal portions of White, Black and Hispanic Americans,” said the study, which was based on a survey of over 12,000 people.

Fox News is more “ideologically mixed” than other cable news outlets, the research said.

The numbers tell their own story, however.

In January, Fox News aired 95 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month, according to Nielsen.

Among the ratings standouts for January: “The Five” enjoyed an average audience of 3.8 million viewers, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” followed with 3.4 million viewers, “Jesse Watters Primetime” (3 million), “Hannity” (2.9 million), “Special Report with Bret Baier” (2.6 million) and ‘The Ingraham Angle” (2.2 million).

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.