House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son is allegedly tied to a fraud and bribery scheme that was investigated by the FBI, after documents revealed he was the homeowner of the residence at the center of the investigation.

Paul Pelosi Jr., 53, signed statements that indicated he was the property owner of a flophouse known as “The Pit,” where he had been “legally and financially responsible” for the activity that goes on in the home, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Mrs. Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond for comment on the matter. Mr. Pelosi‘s office has also not responded for comment on the matter.

The revelations of Mr. Pelosi’s ownership follow reports of a San Francisco official being indicted for fraud over being allegedly bribed to stay mum on a real-estate scheme.

San Francisco permit expediter Rodrigo Santos was indicted in November, after prosecutors claimed he arranged for his clients to donate thousands of dollars to a local rugby club in exchange for city permits.

The rugby club was the favorite nonprofit of building inspector Bernie Curran, who was also indicted on fraud charges. Mr. Santos also previously served as president of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission.

Both Mr. Curran and Mr. Santos deny any wrongdoing and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Mr. Pelosi and at least three of his associates were interviewed by the FBI in the five-year investigation that led to the indictments, according to the report.

Part of the scheme involved an alleged plan to remove permit violations in the flophouse owned by Mr. Pelosi.

Earlier reports this month found the fraud investigation was the sixth FBI investigation Mr. Pelosi had been tied to.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mischaracterized the nature of the FBI involvement, which is investigative.

