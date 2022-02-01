Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly viewing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a European leader he can deal with, as Russia continues massing more than 100,000 ground forces inside Belarus and along its borders with Ukraine.

Mr. Orban is in Moscow for what he said was “kind of a peace mission,” saying that no European leaders are looking for conflict with Russia.

“We call for political solutions and mutually beneficial agreements,” the prime minister said, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Mr. Putin told Mr. Orban that he would be glad to update him about Russia’s talks on security guarantees with the United States and NATO, of which Hungary is a member.

According to Tass, Moscow called for guarantees NATO will not move eastward, including accepting Ukraine as a member of the alliance, and will not deploy “serious offensive weapons” in the region.

After reading the responses from the U.S. and NATO, Mr. Putin said Russia’s concerns were ignored, Tass reported.

Mr. Putin credited the Hungarian prime minister with improving relations between both countries and said he hopes it will continue.

Hungary is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections in April.

“We usually say on occasions like this, when our partners are holding elections soon, that we will work with any government that will be elected,” Mr. Putin said, according to Tass. “But I have to mention your work with respect to Russia has resulted in a lot of achievements in the interests of the Hungarian people and in the interests of Russia.

Mr. Orban and Mr. Putin met 13 years ago. The prime minister said he intends to win reelection and plans to cooperate with Russia “for many years to come.”

“Practically everybody who used to be a colleague of mine in running a [European Union] country is not a colleague anymore,” Mr. Orban said. “Looks like you and I have the most significant memory about the common past of Russia and the EU.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.