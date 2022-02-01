A South Korean company is selling a COVID-19 mask that covers just the nose while people are eating or drinking.

The mask is known as a “kosk” — a combination of mask and the Korean word for nose, “ko.”

It can be folded up to cover only the nose while dining and then unfolded back down over the mouth after eating.

A box of the masks retails for about $8.

The Washington Post reports the mask went viral on social media in South Korea after the company, Atman, unveiled it. It is somewhat odd-looking since it wraps around only the middle of the face.

Mask-wearing at restaurants has been a thorny subject throughout the pandemic since it is impossible to dine out and wear a face covering. Rules that require people to wear masks when they walk to the door or the restroom, but not at the table, have befuddled some diners as inconsistent and unscientific.

The nose is one of the key areas where virus particles can enter a person and infect them, so the kosk tries to offer at least some level of protection at the table.

