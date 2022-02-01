House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Tuesday night that he tested positive for COVID-19, which adds him to the growing list of lawmakers who contracted the virus in the past few months.

“This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot,” the 82-year-old Maryland Democrat said.

“I’m very grateful to the researchers, scientists, and medical experts who worked hard to develop the COVID-19 vaccines and to all the extraordinary public health workers and volunteers in our communities who have tirelessly worked to get shots into arms.”

Mr. Hoyer plans to work from home during an isolation period and will vote by proxy.

“I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over to continue carrying out the important work of leading House Democrats as we govern responsibly For the People,” he added.

Congress is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the seven-day positivity rate at a congressional test site rising from 1% in late November to 13% last month, according to Dr. Brian Monahan, the Capitol’s attending physician.

Most of the cases on the Hill are a result of the omicron and delta variants, he said in a Jan. 3 letter to lawmakers and staff.

Sen. John Hoeven, North Dakota Republican, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, tested positive Friday.

Most COVID infections in Congress haven happened among the vaccinated, Dr. Monahan noted, adding that such breakthrough infections have not led to hospitalizations, serious complications or deaths.

