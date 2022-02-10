New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is traveling to Texas this weekend to campaign alongside Jessica Cisneros, the far-left primary challenger to incumbent Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in an intraparty battle in the state’s 28th Congressional District.

Ms. Cisneros is among the candidates inspired to run after the New York Democrat’s stunning upset victory over Rep. Joe Crowley in the 2018 New York Democratic primary.

Ms. Cisneros, an immigration attorney and activist, wants to help Ms. Ocasio-Cortez push House Democrats to the left on policy.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is slated to appear with Ms. Cisneros and Greg Casar, a candidate for the 35th Congressional District, at a music venue in San Antonio on Saturday, where they will emphasize the importance of grassroots organizing in Texas.

Mr. Cuellar, a nine-term moderate who has represented the area since 2005, defeated Ms. Cisneros in a closer-than-anticipated race in the 2020 primary election.

Ms. Cisnernos and her liberal progressive allies feel Mr. Cuellar is more vulnerable this go-round — particularly following last month’s FBI raid on his home, reportedly tied to a federal investigation of possible influence-peddling by the country of Azerbaijan.

Ms. Cisneros released a new ad this week highlighting media coverage of the raid that includes questions of “corruption.”

“There is a better choice,” the narrator says in the 30-second spot. “Jessica Cisneros is a new voice who can best speak for and to the needs of southwest Texas.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is among other prominent liberal Democrats backing Ms. Cisneros, alongside Reps. Jamaal Brown of New York, Katie Porter of California and Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts.

