President Biden’s approval among Black Protestants and the religiously unaffiliated — the so-called nones — has fallen dramatically after a year in office, the Pew Research Center said Thursday.

The two groups “are among the Democratic Party’s most loyal constituencies,” Pew said in an online article reporting the results.

Black Protestant approval has fallen from 92% in March 2021 to 65% now in the most recent Pew survey. Only 41% of nones say the president is doing a good job, down from 71% last year.

The nones’ approval rating for Mr. Biden “is the lowest it has been since his inauguration,” and is 14 points below the September 2021 approval rating from 55% of the religiously unaffiliated.

The mid-January poll was conducted before the latest round of inflation news, which came out Thursday and noted consumer price increases at their highest level in 40 years.

Mr. Biden has also faced disappointment among supporters over an inability to get a $1.7 trillion social spending package through the Senate.

Pew conducted its research Jan. 10-17 as part of its American Trends Panel continuing research. Some 5,128 people were surveyed, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.