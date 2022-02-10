Former President Donald Trump Thursday dismissed a report that White House toilets were clogged with paper during his tenure, calling it “another fake story.”

An upcoming book by a New York Times reporter claims White House staff frequently found pieces of paper clogging the toilets in the residence during Mr. Trump‘s presidency.

Mr. Trump, in a statement, called the claim “categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.”

He accused Democrats of pushing the story “to camouflage for how horribly our Country is doing under the Biden Administration.”

Mr. Trump also characterized as “fake” news reports that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to probe his handling of White House records and whether he violated the Presidential Records Act by holding on to some of the material.

The former president on Thursday described his discussions with the National Archives as “collaborative and respectful,” and said Archives officials “openly and collaboratively” arranged for the transfer of boxes of letters, newspapers, magazines, records and various articles.

“The media’s characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News,” Mr. Trump said. “It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy.”

The claim about clogged White House toilets was leaked from a forthcoming book about Mr. Trump written by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

A description on Amazon describes the book as “chronicling his rise in New York City to his tortured post-presidency and his potential comeback.”

