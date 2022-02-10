John Mayer stopped his Super Bowl-related show in mid-song Wednesday after noticing a woman in the audience who might be unconscious.

“Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert,” Mr. Mayer told the crowd as officials rushed to help the woman.

John Mayer paused the show more than halfway through when someone in the audience passed out, requiring medical attention. He cut music and helped out, eventually leaving stage briefly (maybe 2 mins) and came back to announce the woman was okay and gave a 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/dEQJD721qk — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 10, 2022

He briefly left the stage but returned with a quick update on the woman’s condition.

“Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK,” the blues rock guitarist said. “The system works, thank you very much.”

The show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles resumed after a five-minute delay, with Mr. Mayer launching into his hit song “Waiting on the World to Change.”

