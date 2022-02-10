Sen. Joe Manchin urged fellow Democrats on Thursday to come together and gut the Trump-era tax cuts in the wake of bombshell inflation numbers.

The West Virginia Democrat told a local radio station in his home state that increasing taxes should be central to the Biden administration’s plan to combat inflation and rein in the deficit. In particular, Mr. Manchin called on Democrats to revise the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republicans under former President Trump.

“We’ve got to get our financial house in order, get a tax bill that really puts us on a path to financial solvency,” Mr. Manchin told West Virginia MetroNews. “The only thing that Democrats agree on was that we all opposed the 2017 tax cuts, the way they finally came out and added an additional $2 trillion of more debt … and with that, it went to the highest income earners.”

“So if we agree on that, can’t we put [a tax bill] together that truly gets our economy back on track?” he added.

Mr. Manchin said that Senate Democrats should use the budget reconciliation process, which allows some tax and spending measures to pass with a simple majority and avoids a filibuster, to repeal the Trump-era cuts.

As part of the effort, Mr. Manchin, said Democrats should raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 25%. He also endorsed raising the capital gains tax, which individuals pay when selling stock and other appreciating assets, and the creation of a 15% minimum tax on corporate profits.

“You don’t need a punishing [tax code], you need basically a competitive [one],” said Mr. Manchin. “All the people at the top end of the food chain should be paying too, they’re not now in so many areas. You got corporations not paying.”

The comments came on the heels of the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that inflation soared to 7.5% over the past 12 months, based on just-released January data. The climb in prices is the steepest since 1982.

Mr. Manchin said that both higher taxes and action by the Federal Reserve to raise borrowing rates and cool the economy are needed now to meet the inflation threat.

“It’s time for the Federal Reserve to tackle the issue head-on,” said Mr. Manchin. “They can’t be pussyfooting around like they’ve been.”

Mr. Manchin has long called for gutting the Trump-era tax cuts, claiming they were too favorable to the rich.

Such calls have only escalated since Mr. Manchin almost single-handedly derailed Democrats’ hopes of pushing through President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate change package over concerns about inflation.

