Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was ridiculed Wednesday after saying “gazpacho police” instead of “Gestapo” while criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

“Not only do we have the D.C. Jail, which is the D.C. Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi‘s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress,” the Georgia Republican said on the One America News show “Real America with Dan Ball.” “Spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

In the interview, Mrs. Greene said U.S. Capitol Police are being used as “political pawns” and Mrs. Pelosi is “sending them into our offices” to take photos and spy on lawmakers, alluding to an allegation made by Rep. Troy Nehl of Texas. She added that Mrs. Pelosi is ordering Capitol Police to monitor lawmakers’ visitors.

Mrs. Pelosi denied the allegations Wednesday during a press conference, telling The Washington Times that she does not have “power over” the Capitol Police.

A slew of online reactions mocked Mrs. Greene for confusing the cold Spanish soup to Nazi Germany’s secret police. Several referred to an episode of the sitcom “Seinfeld” in which a “Soup Nazi” refuses service to customers who do not abide by his kitchen’s stringent rules.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, tweeted to Mrs. Greene: “At least she leads by example. She clearly banned all books from her house years ago.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, no stranger to gaffes, recently said Republicans who criticize her “just wants to date me.”

Mrs. Greene laughed at her own mistake and responded on Twitter: “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misquoted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

