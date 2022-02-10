Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been nominated to head the Defense Innovation Board, which advises the Pentagon on key matters such as artificial intelligence, software and digital modernization.

Pentagon officials cited Mr. Bloomberg’s “wealth of experience” in government and business when naming him to the position. It’s the first such appointment since a purge of Trump appointees to Pentagon advisory bodies was ordered after the election.

“His leadership will be critical to ensuring the department has access to the best and brightest minds in science, technology and innovation through the team of diverse experts that he will lead as chair of that board,” chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

The board provides senior Pentagon leaders with “independent advice and recommendations on how to accelerate innovation and compete in a technology-and-innovation driven environment,” officials said.

According to the Pentagon, Mr. Bloomberg, a media mogul, said he wanted to help bring new ideas and an outside perspective in order to “protect Americans and our values, interests, and allies around the world.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.