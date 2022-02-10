The State Department on Thursday raised its threat level warning for Americans traveling to Ukraine and urged all American citizens in the country to leave, citing the potential for Russian military action against its neighbor as well as the continuing threat of COVID-19.

The updated travel advisory puts Ukraine on “Level 4 — Do Not Travel” status. The advisory follows a Jan. 23 statement ordering the departure of diplomatic family members stationed at the embassy in Kyiv.

The earlier order sparked a complaint from the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, which played down the fears that war was imminent and said the U.S. statements could spark a panic.

But the Biden administration has not eased its warnings that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to invade, citing a large and growing buildup of Russian troops, ships and weaponry on three sides of the former Soviet republic.

“There are continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, indicating potential for significant military action against Ukraine,” the department’s Feb. 10 advisory reads. “The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv.”

The Pentagon has expressed growing concern that an unknown number of Americans — estimated in the tens of thousands — are living or working in Ukraine and could be difficult to locate and get out of the country should war break out. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the White House has approved a plan presented by the Pentagon to use the nearly 2,000 U.S. troops now in Poland to help Americans trying to flee a potential conflict.

“U.S. citizens in Ukraine should be aware that the U.S. government will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine,” the State Department travel advisory said. “Military action may commence at any time and without warning and would also severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine.”

• David R. Sands can be reached at dsands@washingtontimes.com.