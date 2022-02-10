Inflation soared 7.5% over the past 12 months, the steepest spike since 1982, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.

The rise in the Consumer Price Index included a jump in food prices of 0.9% in January, compared with a 0.5% increase in December.

Excluding food and energy costs, prices increased by 6% from January 2021 and January 2022, the largest increase since1982.

The persistently rising inflation is another worrying sign for Democrats and President Biden, who have been trying to reassure consumers that prices will come down in this midterm election year as supply chain problems ease.

The Federal Reserve decided last month not to increase interest rates until at least March, a move that will be aimed at moderating prices.

