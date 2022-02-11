The Army wants a new combat vehicle and is willing to pay more than $7 billion to the defense contractor that can provide it.

The service released a bid this week for the next generation Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), designed to allow troops to carry out a range of missions “while providing protected, sustained and networked mobility for personnel and payloads across the full spectrum of military operations.”

The JLTV is a joint Army-Marine Corps project with the Army acting as the contracting agent. The light-armored vehicles designed to carry troops and cargo will replace part of the two services’ fleet of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, better known as Humvees.

The current provider, Oshkosh Defense, says it plans to compete for the new contract with a hybrid-electric light tactical vehicle. The Army‘s recently released climate strategy said transitioning to more eco-friendly combat vehicles is a priority for the service.

“Oshkosh Defense has the team and technical capabilities to produce this highly capable vehicle today,” Oshkosh Defense President John Bryant said in a statement.

