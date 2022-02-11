Former “Full House” star and popular comedian Bob Saget had tested positive for COVID when he died from a head injury in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9.

The virus did not factor into the cause of death, according to Orange County medical examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany.

“It is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is [an] accident,” Dr. Stephany said in a statement Thursday.

The autopsy report showed that Mr. Saget was COVID positive at the time of his death, but it was unclear when he contracted the virus. He referred to his condition just days before his death at the age of 65.

“It is not good, it does not feel good,” Mr. Saget told the podcast “A Corporate Time with Tom and Dan” on Jan. 5. “I don’t know if I had delta, I might have had a combo. Maybe at one point [delta and omicron] were working together.”

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.