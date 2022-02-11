McDonald’s has filed for trademarks that would allow the world’s largest fast-food chain to set up virtual restaurants in the metaverse.

The term metaverse originated in the 1992 science fiction novel “Snow Crash” by author Neal Stephenson. It is loosely defined as an online virtual world that incorporates different kinds of digital communication, including augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D avatars and video.

McDonald’s, which has more than 39,000 locations, filed 10 applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its brand and for McCafe, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The company has filed 10 (TEN!) trademark applications indicating it plans to offer “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods” and “operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery.”#Mcdonalds #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/J9pK7EK9nl — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 9, 2022

The virtual restaurants would allow the company to deliver food in real life and online, streamlining delivery even further.

“You are hanging out in the metaverse and get hungry. You don’t have to put down your headset. You walk into a McDonald’s and place an order. It arrives at your door a little while later,” Mr. Gerben tweeted.

McDonald’s isn’t the only restaurant chain hoping to take advantage of the metaverse’s new technology. Panera Bread filed similar trademark applications to set up virtual restaurants under the brand name “Paneraverse.”

