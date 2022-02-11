Rep. Thomas Massie announced Friday that even if Democrats convince Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lift the House mask mandate, he and two other Republicans will not drop their federal lawsuit against the rule.

“Some have asked if we will abandon our lawsuit against Pelosi and her unconstitutional mask rules in the House if Democrats persuade her to changer her tune,” Mr. Massie, Kentucky Republican, tweeted. “The answer is no. She has violated the Constitution, and we will persist with the federal lawsuit.”

Mr. Massie and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina filed a lawsuit over the mask mandate in July when they were fined for refusing to wear them on the House floor.

A growing number of Democrats, including Reps. Dale Kildee of Michigan, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, reportedly want the mask mandate rescinded on the House.

Their reversal after championing the mask rule followed Democratic governors in several states ending mask mandates.

“By the time we’re at the midterms, we’ll hopefully not be wearing these,” Mr. Gottheimer told Politico, referring to the House floor.

Mrs. Wild, who is a member of the House Ethics Committee that enforces the mandates and hears appeals from lawmakers, says it’s time for the mask mandate to end.

“The Ethics Committee has sadly been turned into the mask police, and we’re spending way too much time on mask violation issues,” Mrs. Wild told the outlet. “When we come back [from recess] … in early March, unless there’s been some new strain or variant, I think it’s time to get rid of the mask mandate.”

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, introduced the mask rule at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a resolution that instructs the House Sergeant-at-Arms to impose on a member a $500 fine for a first offense and a $2,500 fine for any subsequent violation of not wearing a mask on the House floor.

Fines are garnished from members’ paychecks.

Although the mask mandate was loosened briefly last year, Mrs. Pelosi decided to require members to wear a mask again after the delta variant of the virus surfaced.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said the Office of the Attending Physician would make the ultimate decision on whether masks will be required in the House.

“The mask rules never had any scientific basis. Democrats have promoted this theater for too long and their constituents have grown tired of it,” Mr. Massie told The Washington Times.

Wearing or not wearing a mask has become a political statement around the Capitol. Since the lawsuit, Mrs. Greene and Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia Republican, have racked up tens of thousands of dollars in fines for not wearing their masks on the House floor.

Other Republicans who have been penalized for not wearing a mask at least once on the House floor include Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Brian Mast of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, Chip Roy of Texas, Mary Miller of Illinois and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

