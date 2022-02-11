A new consumer research survey finds that 66% of Super Bowl LVI viewers look forward to watching the commercials more than the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Not only do two-thirds of viewers somewhat or strongly agree they are more excited about the commercials between plays, but 60% also said they are more likely to discuss the ads than the game afterward, according to market researcher Engine Insights.

The cost of a 30-second television spot this year is a record $6.5 million.

“Many may find that excessive, but our data suggests it to be a wise investment for a brand to make to stand out during the biggest live television event of the year,” said Richard Tomasco, a vice president at Engine Insights.

Advertisers have long rolled out their most expensive television spots during the annual NFL championship game. Most Super Bowl ads use humorous elements that range from talking babies to croaking frogs to engage viewers during a game that, as often as not, turns out to be an uneventful blowout or low-scoring affair.

According to the study, 61% of respondents said they normally avoid commercials but make an exception for Super Bowl ads.

Additionally, 51% of viewers said they seek out the ads again on YouTube and other social media after the Super Bowl, and 41% said they post about the ads on social media during the football game.

Regarding the Super Bowl itself, 56% of respondents who plan to watch the game disagreed with the proposal that they are “more excited” about this year’s game without Tom Brady playing in it.

Other results hinted at low enthusiasm for this year’s game: 24% of respondents, or nearly one-fourth of adult consumers, said they do not plan to watch the game at all. Another 59% said they plan to watch it at home, while only 9% planned to go to a friend or family member’s house and only 2% planned to go to a bar. The remaining 5% said they didn’t know yet where they will watch it.

That fits with media reports this week that Super Bowl tickets have gotten cheaper due to a lower level of interest in the two teams playing this year.

It also echoes an earlier consumer study from market researcher Attest that found only 14% of Americans plan to attend large Super Bowl parties this weekend.

Engine Insights conducted its survey of 1,006 U.S. adults who plan to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 7-9. The margin of error was +/- 3.5%.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.