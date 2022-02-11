Some users of the popular online word game Wordle lost their streaks and statistics when The New York Times, the game’s new owner, moved the game to its website on Thursday.

When The Times bought the free game from creator Josh Wardle this month, Mr. Wardle said that players would keep their streaks when the URL moved.

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

So the first thing the NY Times does with Wordle is put in a redirect which kills our streaks. You had ONE JOB. — Bradley (@BradleyKhan) February 10, 2022

refreshed wordle and lost my streak pic.twitter.com/5wG5quAo3i — iana murray (@ianamurray) February 10, 2022

OOOHHH OF COURSE THE SECOND THE WORDLE SITE SWITCHES TO NYTIMES I LOSEEEE MY STREAK OOOO YOU BRING NOTHING BUT PLAGUE NEW YORK TIMES!! NOTHING BUT PLAGUE!!!



Wordle 237 X/6



⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜

🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩 — ච ♡ ﻌ ♡ )ච🎗💘 (@rottingRAM) February 10, 2022

After tweeting that it was aware of the problem and working on a solution Thursday, the Times posted an update Friday, citing an issue with the new URL and telling users how to keep their streaks alive.

Morning, Wordlers! To preserve your streaks, please open the old URL last used to play Wordle. This will automatically redirect to the NYT Wordle page, carrying your streaks with you. — NYTimes Wordplay (@NYTimesWordplay) February 11, 2022

Wordle remains free to new and existing players.

