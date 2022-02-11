Some users of the popular online word game Wordle lost their streaks and statistics when The New York Times, the game’s new owner, moved the game to its website on Thursday.
When The Times bought the free game from creator Josh Wardle this month, Mr. Wardle said that players would keep their streaks when the URL moved.
After tweeting that it was aware of the problem and working on a solution Thursday, the Times posted an update Friday, citing an issue with the new URL and telling users how to keep their streaks alive.
Wordle remains free to new and existing players.