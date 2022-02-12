Canadian police have begun enforcing a recent order to end the 5-day-old blockade of the Ambassador Bridge on the U.S.-Canada border.

Close to 100 protesters remained on the bridge early Saturday, according to CBC News, despite a court order and emergency declaration announced Friday demanding that they leave.

Windsor, Ontario police announced on Twitter Saturday morning that its officers and “policing partners” have “commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge.”

“We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully,” the department said. “Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time.”

A Canadian judge ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade during a virtual hearing Friday.

Demonstrators parked their pickups and other vehicles in a protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and an outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

The “Freedom Convoy” has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

