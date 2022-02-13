Most Democratic voters want the party to nominate someone other than President Biden to head the ticket in the 2024 election, according to a poll released Sunday.

The CNN Poll conducted by SSRS Research found that only 45% of registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters favor having Mr. Biden as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024, while 51% want to see a different candidate.

That level of support is far lower than it was for President Barack Obama at roughly the same point in his first term, when 76% of the party faithful wanted to see him renominated.

Among those who didn’t want Mr. Biden to seek reelection, the main reasons were that they didn’t believe he could win (35%); they didn’t want him reelected (31%), and they thought he was too old (19%).

Who would those Democrats rather see lead the 2024 ticket? The most popular response was “just someone besides Joe Biden” (72%), followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (5%) and former First Lady Michelle Obama (4%).

On the right, GOP registered voters and Republican-leaning voters were almost evenly split between former President Donald Trump (50%) and a different candidate (49%).

Of those who want someone new, the most popular choice was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21%, followed by Donald Trump Jr. at 21%.

The poll was conducted Jan. 10-Feb.6 with 1,527 adults, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3%.

.@CNN Poll: Neither Biden nor Trump has their party’s full support for a 2024 run | @aedwardslevy https://t.co/7HRGXAwiUL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 13, 2022

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.