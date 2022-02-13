Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday that special counsel John Durham’s bombshell court filing proves that “President [Donald] Trump was right” when he accused the Clinton campaign of spying on him, but that it was also “worse than we thought.”

“Yep, there was spying going on, and it was worse than we thought because they were spying on the sitting president of the United States, and it goes right to the Clinton campaign,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on “Fox & Friends.”

The Durham team alleged in a Saturday court document that the Hillary Clinton campaign had paid a tech company to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Tower and the White House to dig up incriminating information on Mr. Trump before and after he won the 2016 presidential election.

The filing came as part of the prosecution of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who was allegedly working with a tech executive and internet company to gather information on the Trump Organization and pass it on to the FBI.

“That is what is so frightening here,” said Mr. Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. “You had the government working with the Clinton campaign to go after the Republican Party’s nominee for president, to spy on that campaign. We’ve never seen anything like that in history.”

Mr. Sussman has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent in 2016 when he said he was not working for “any client.” He has pleaded not guilty.

Mr. Jordan also ripped Democrats and media figures who have long disputed claims by Mr. Trump that he was spied on during the campaign.

“I’ll tell you what, there is certainly now more than circumstantial evidence that the Democrats and the FBI and the Clinton campaign spied on President Trump’s campaign,” he said. “The country sees it. It seems like everything they call us for on misinformation and quote, conspiracy theory, actually turns out to be true, and they’re the ones peddling the false narratives all the time.”

Mrs. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, has not commented publicly on the latest allegations.

We knew they spied. But it was worse than we thought. https://t.co/mF5kwI02c4 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 12, 2022

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.