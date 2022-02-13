More than 450 Afghan allies who were awaiting a final interview in order to evacuate to the U.S. saw those interviews canceled when Americans withdrew from Afghanistan in August, the State Department has revealed.

It’s not clear what became of them. The Biden administration says it cannot divulge details of individual cases, and military advocacy groups said they were unable to ascertain how many are still awaiting rescue in the country or whether any of them made it out as part of the chaotic airlift.

“Those who have been left behind, along with their families, remain in critical life-or-death situations, so time is of the essence. We continue to urge every American to contact their congressional delegation and insist the protection of our heroic allies and their families remain a top priority,” said Mario A. Marquez, director of national security at the American Legion.

Those allies — who served as translators, guides or in other supporting roles for American troops — were supposed to be the heart of last summer’s airlift, with the Biden administration vowing to help them reach safety as thanks for all they had done to support the 20-year war effort. The government has even created a special path to citizenship for them — the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV).

Yet most of the 76,000 Afghans flown out of Kabul were not eligible for the special visa. And thousands who are believed to have been eligible were stranded.

Six months after the airlift, new details are emerging about the Biden administration’s emergency effort to award as many SIVs as possible — and how much work is still left to be done.

In an update quietly posted online earlier this month, officials acknowledged the canceled interviews.

“Following the suspension of operations at Embassy Kabul on August 31, 2021, 451 interviews scheduled at U.S. Embassy Kabul for September 2021 had to be canceled,” the department said in releasing data on the SIV for July, August and September.

State Department officials say those who are awaiting interviews should try to schedule them at embassies or consulates in other countries — if they’re somehow able to make it out of Afghanistan.

“Following the suspension of operations at Embassy Kabul, we do not have a consular presence in Afghanistan, so applicants are unable to complete the statutorily mandated steps and security procedures in the visa application process that require their in-person presence before a consular officer inside Afghanistan,” the department said in a statement to The Washington Times.

Interest in SIVs soared as Afghans saw their country collapse last summer. Those who thought they might be eligible rushed to apply.

The State Department conducted nearly 45,000 case reviews from July to September. That was triple the number from April to June.

Approvals also soared, with the government issuing about 5,500 new SIVs from July to September. That’s more than were issued in the previous nine months combined.

The State Department has made strides in cutting down the application time by eliminating a committee that had been charged with evaluating whether Afghans had enough of a connection to the U.S. war effort. Now those decisions are being made by the assistant chief of mission, cutting that step from an average of 544 days to 277 days.

State also reassigned employees from other missions to assist, and the Biden administration waived medical exam requirements.

Even with those changes, special visas awarded in the quarter from July to September took an average of 435 processing days, and that doesn’t include the time applicants themselves needed to assemble documents and fill out forms.

That means people who applied in late 2020 are still waiting for approval — much less those who applied amid the chaos of last summer.

“At their own projected rate of 1,000 SIVs a month, and a few others, beginning in March, it will take State years to evacuate the SIV population alone,” said Mike Edwards, head of Project Exodus Relief, which is working to evacuate left-behind Afghan allies.

There were other hiccups during the chaotic withdrawal, including troubling stories from Afghans who’d turned over their passports to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for final approvals last summer. The embassy destroyed those passports as part of its evacuation cleansing.

When Afghans inquired what to do, advocates said they were met with a shrug.

The interview is step 12 in a 14-step process for obtaining an SIV.

First, applicants must justify their service — that it was long enough and close enough with American troops. If the State Department approves, applicants then apply to Homeland Security, and if they’re approved, they then apply to State’s National Visa Center, which re-checks the documents and does the interview. The final step is supposed to be a medical exam.

According to State Department data, 1,940 Afghans had interviews from July to September. That doesn’t include the 451 interviews that were scheduled in Kabul but canceled.

Some Afghans in the SIV pipeline, and perhaps even some whose interviews were canceled, made it out amid the airlift, and will be able to complete their applications from within the U.S. But a full accounting of the numbers has yet to be divulged.

Most of those brought in the airlift were admitted under what’s known as “humanitarian parole,” a tentative status that bestows work permits and some benefits but doesn’t include an automatic path to citizenship.

The Biden administration says it is still working to get other allies out of Afghanistan and has set up a fast-track system that will bring people to Qatar for processing, then hurry them to the U.S. under either the special visas or as refugees, both of which include a pathway to citizenship.

But advocacy groups worry it’s too little, too late.

“State continues to insist they are evacuating at a record pace, and yet, on the ground and from our perspective, the manifest submissions are growing, while there are fewer flights,” Mr. Edwards said. “The people of Afghanistan who we made this promise to don’t have that time.”

There are dangers to expediting approvals, warned Nayla Rush, a senior researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies.

She said that might mean adjudicators approve applications even when they didn’t go through all the usual steps or lacked some documents. Indeed, most of the 76,000 Afghans brought in the airlift came without facing an in-person interview, which they would have had to do under the SIV or refugee programs.

“I am never happy when things are expedited,” Ms. Rush said.

While those who remain behind face obvious dangers of retaliation from Taliban militants, experts say they also face drastic shortages of food and supplies.

The U.N. says more than half of the country’s population will struggle to get enough food this winter, with many of those facing starvation. Some 3.2 million children face malnutrition.

The Biden administration late last week announced it would seize some $7 billion in funds that Afghanistan’s central bank had sitting in the U.S. and set up a trust fund to send half of that — $3.5 billion — back to the country in the form of directed aid.

Administration officials said they’re still working on what, exactly, the money can be used for.

And the money won’t be captured for several months at the least, as the government awaits a ruling from a federal judge in disputes over the money.

In addition to that money, the Biden administration says it has spent more than $500 million in taxpayer funds on Afghanistan assistance since August.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.