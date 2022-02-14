Canadian officials said the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit reopened late Sunday after police arrested about two dozen remaining protesters at a COVID-19 demonstration that had shuttered the crossing for almost a week.

The border crossing carries a huge share of goods between the countries, so U.S. and Canadian officials cleared the protest over the weekend as automakers complained of work stoppages.

Police are maintaining a heavy presence at intersections near the bridge and telling any lingering protesters to go home or face arrest, according to the CBC.

Law enforcement cleared the area after an Ontario Superior Court judge granted an injunction that said the bridge must remain clear.

The CBC reports many protesters were arrested without incident though some had to be tackled to the ground later in the day. They were charged with criminal mischief.

The bridge blockade was an offshoot of a trucker-led protest that has clogged parts of Ottawa, the capital, for over two weeks.

The protest began as a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on truckers but expanded into a general protest over pandemic rules, flustering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and local officials.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.