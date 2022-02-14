Valentine’s Day spending in the U.S. is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021 and the second-highest year on record, according to an analysis by the National Retail Federation.

The record spending on Valentine’s Day was in 2020 when Americans spent $27.4 billion.

“Valentine’s Day is a special occasion for many Americans, even more so as we navigate out of the pandemic, and retailers are prepared to help them mark the holiday in a memorable and meaningful way,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the organization.

The group’s research also revealed that 53% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate the holiday on Monday — and 76% of them agree it’s important to do so “given the current state of the pandemic,” the analysis said.

A CBS News poll, meanwhile, reveals that Americans have not abandoned their romantic inclinations. The poll found that 86% of U.S. adults believe that “true love” exists, and 67% say they have experienced it.

Another 52% of those who say they have experienced true love said it was “different” from what they expected.

The CBS News poll of 1,980 U.S. adults was conducted Jan. 27-31 and released Sunday.

