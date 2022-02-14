A furniture salesman in Houston known as “Mattress Mack” lost more than $4 million after betting on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday — the largest mobile wager of all time.

It wasn’t Jim McIngvale‘s first big loss.

He has lost more than $15 million on sports bets in the last five weeks. He had money on the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans to go to the Super Bowl, but both were eliminated.

Mr. McIngvale also put $2.7 million on Alabama to win the NCAA football championship, which Georgia won, and bet more than $3.5 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series, which the Atlanta Braves won.

His big bets often hedge on promotions he runs in his furniture store.

