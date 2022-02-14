Most Democrats say former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be investigated by special counsel John Durham over her alleged role in trying to gin up dirt linking former President Donald Trump to Russia.

A poll conducted last month found that 66% of Democrats say Mrs. Clinton should be questioned, according to a survey by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) in New Jersey.

That’s up 22% from October, when TIPP asked the same question, a sign that Democrats are getting increasingly concerned about Mr. Durham‘s probe into the early stages of the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The percentage of Republicans who say Mrs. Clinton should be questioned in Mr. Durham’s probe surged to 91%, up from 80% in October. Among independents, the number jumped to 74%, from 65%.

The poll, which surveyed 1,308 Americans, was taken before this weekend’s bombshell court filing by Mr. Durham.

In a motion filed Saturday, Mr. Durham alleged that the Clinton presidential campaign paid a tech company to “infiltrate” the servers at Trump Towers, the White House and Mr. Trump‘s Central Park West Apartment to find derogatory information about him.

The goal of mining the services was to establish an “inference” and “a narrative” tying Mr. Trump to Russia.

The filing came in the case against Michael Sussmann, a Clinton campaign lawyer who has been charged in the Durham probe with lying to the FBI.

Mr. Durham says Mr. Sussmann falsely told the FBI he was not representing a client when he told a bureau official about purported secret communications between Trump Tower and a Russian bank.

The allegations were later debunked. Mr. Durham said Mr. Sussmann was actually representing the Clinton campaign when he contacted the FBI.

Mr. Trump says the allegations unveiled Saturday prove that he was being spied on before and during his presidency.

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “In a stronger period of time in our country. This crime would have been punishable by death.”

