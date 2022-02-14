A Navy engineer accused of espionage in an FBI sting operation is scheduled to be in federal court on Feb. 14 for a plea hearing on charges that he tried to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign country.

Police arrested Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, in October 2021 in West Virginia. The Annapolis residents pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry the penalty of life behind bars.

For nearly a year, Mr. Toebbe, 43, sold information about the design of a nuclear-powered submarine to someone the couple thought was a representative of a foreign power but in fact was an undercover FBI agent, according to federal prosecutors. Investigators said Mr. Toebbe was aided by his wife in the scheme.

Court records do not indicate with which country Mr. Toebbe and his wife thought they were working.

As a nuclear engineer, he had access to information about U.S. Navy submarine reactors, including design elements, the sub’s operating standards and performance characteristics.

Starting in April 2020, Mr. Toebbe corresponded with the undercover FBI agent, sending him samples of restricted data and instructions for establishing a covert relationship to facilitate additional deals in the future, according to the Department of Justice.

In June 2021, the undercover agent sent $10,000 in cryptocurrency as a good-faith payment to the couple. According to prosecutors, the FBI later made a $70,000 payment to Mr. Toebbe — also in cryptocurrency — to keep the operation moving forward.

The couple is accused of making at least three “dead drops” of restricted information in locations in Virginia and West Virginia. They were arrested in West Virginia after making their second run there.

