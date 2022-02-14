Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, have reportedly called it quits after nearly three years together.

The breakup was reported by People magazine, citing a source close to the couple.

Ms. Dawson and Mr. Booker first met at a fundraiser for Ben Jealous, who was running for Maryland governor in 2017. Ms. Dawson confirmed their relationship to TMZ in March 2019.

The couple often appeared at red carpet events as Mr. Booker ran for president, and the senator hinted that the two could get married on an appearance on RuPaul’s talk show in 2019.

“The swearing in isn’t until the 21st of January, 2021. You never know what might happen between now and then,” Mr. Booker said then.

Ms. Dawson then sold her California house and moved to New Jersey with Mr. Booker in 2020.

Rumors of a breakup first began in November, with a source telling Marie Claire that the couple decided to split.

Ms. Dawson and Mr. Booker remain “good friends,” according to People.

