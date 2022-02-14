Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico says he will make a full recovery from the stroke he suffered last month and is set to return to Washington in a few weeks to vote on important legislation and President Biden’s forthcoming Supreme Court pick.

“Rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process. That has never changed,” the Democrat said Sunday in a video posted on social media.

The senator said he will soon be discharged from University of New Mexico Hospital and admitted to an inpatient rehabilitation facility to complete his recovery.

His doctors said Mr. Lujan suffered a stroke to the cerebellum, which is the part of the brain that controls balance, but he is on the mend because he sought care quickly.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the senator tweeted. “The outpouring of support from New Mexicans and folks all around the country gives me strength every day. Excited to get back to work.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.