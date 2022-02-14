Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps up laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” association President Steven Portnoy, a CBS News Radio reporter, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for him to bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

Mr. Noah also will host this year’s Grammy awards.

April’s dinner, usually an annual event, will be the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association suggested that President Biden will attend the event. Former President Donald Trump skipped the dinner during his term.

The event will “offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause,” the statement said.

Celebrities, journalists, government officials and others have come together at the dinner to make fun of Washington politics and raise money for aspiring journalists. The tradition began in 1921.

