Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed major media outlets for not covering a bombshell allegation by special counsel John Durham that the Clinton campaign allegedly paid a tech company to “infiltrate” Trump servers to link him to Russia.

Mr. Trump said media outlets ignoring Mr. Durham’s court filing is “a scandal” itself, singling out the New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC for not mentioning it over the weekend.

“The fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of the nation is getting zero coverage from lamestream [media], is being talked about all over the world,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

“Just like they wouldn’t talk about the many Biden corruption scandals prior to the Election, (or for that matter now!), they won’t talk about this, which is potentially even bigger. It shows how totally corrupt and shameless the media is,” Mr. Trump said.

In a motion filed Saturday, Mr. Durham alleged that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton‘s campaign had paid a tech company to “infiltrate” the servers at Trump Towers, the White House and Mr. Trump‘s Central Park West apartment to find derogatory information about the former president.

The goal of mining the services was to establish an “inference” and “a narrative” tying Mr. Trump to Russia.

The filing came in the case against Michael Sussmann, a Clinton campaign lawyer who has been charged in the Durham probe with lying to the FBI.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.