Among Donald Trump’s guests at his Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party on Sunday was former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.
Meyer, who was fired in December after a tumultuous first 13 games as Jacksonville’s coach, shared a table with the former Republican president at the party.
Earlier in the weekend, he was also photographed at the resort alongside New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Meyer, who was hired by Jacksonville after winning national championships at Florida and Ohio State, led the Jaguars to a 2-11 record before he was fired.
In addition to his team’s poor performance, Meyer dealt with several controversies during the season, including being filmed at a Columbus, Ohio, bar with a woman who was not his wife and being accused by a former player of kicking him during practice. He apologized after the first incident and denied the claim made by kicker Josh Lambo.
Meyer hasn’t said whether he wants to return to coaching or if he would be interested in again working in television as a football analyst.