Russian President Vladimir Putin gave one of the first signs on Monday that he is considering easing back from a massive military buildup around Ukraine, but the Biden administration remained highly skeptical and continued to warn that an invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

At a meeting Monday that appeared orchestrated for TV cameras, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday told Mr. Putin that Moscow would benefit from holding more talks with the U.S. and its allies, despite what the Kremlin says is their refusal so far to consider Russian security demands.

In addition to Ukraine, the Kremlin has also sought Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow any other former Soviet countries to become alliance members. It also wants NATO to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands that have all been flatly rejected by the West.

Talks with Washington “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Mr. Lavrov told Mr. Putin on Monday, reading prepared remarks and noting that the U.S. has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures. Mr. Putin, who hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for yet more crisis talks in Moscow Tuesday, uttered a brief assent.

But the Biden administration showed no let-up Monday in its public diplomacy campaign denouncing a Russian military buildup on Ukraine‘s borders and all but insisting Mr. Putin has already decided on war. Some 130,000 troops in Russia and Belarus and a flotilla of Russian warships in the Black Sea have been deployed around Ukraine in recent months, sending tensions soaring across the region.

“If Foreign Minister Lavrov’s comments are followed up with concrete, tangible signs of de-escalation, we would certainly welcome that,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Monday. “We have not seen that yet.”

Russian officials have repeatedly denied they are planning military operations, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday that American Embassy operations in Kyiv are being temporarily moved west to the city of Lviv, about 40 miles from the Polish border, because of a “dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” around Ukraine. The department last week urged all Americans living and working in the country to leave as well.

“The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine,” Mr. Blinken said in a statement, adding that U.S. officials are “continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis.”

His comments came amid confusing messaging from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who caused a brief stir Monday by declaring in a Facebook video post that he and others in Kyiv had been informed that “February 16” would be when Russia attack Ukraine.

But Mr. Zelenskyy, a former comedian who has been dismissive toward the prospect of a Russian invasion, was apparently being sarcastic. Within hours, he had walked his statements back, clarifying that he was referring only to media reports, not actual intelligence on Russian plans.

The mixed messaging seemed only to add to regional unease, as Germany’s Mr. Scholz visited Kyiv Monday before heading into a high-stakes summit in Moscow on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have made the same trip in recent weeks trying — without success — to get the Kremlin to stand down.

Mr. Scholz, who has faced criticism in Washington and Berlin for not taking a stronger stand in favor of Ukraine, said Monday there are “no sensible reasons” for Russia‘s buildup of troops and urged more dialogue.

The German chancellor told reporters in Kyiv that he‘ll “underscore” to Mr. Putin the heavy consequences Moscow will face if it does invade, asserting that the European Union and the United States are poised to impose “very far-reaching and effective sanctions,” according to the German news agency Deutsche Welle.

The news outlet noted that Mr. Scholz‘s visits to Kyiv and Moscow coincide with questions over the true extent of Germany’s support for Ukraine, as the chancellor has remained firmly opposed to sending lethal German weapons to Ukraine.

There are also concerns over Germany’s push for the completion of the controversial Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into Germany — a pipeline analysts say will expand Western European dependence on Russian energy and increase Moscow‘s leverage over the region. The pipeline could prove an economic shock to Ukraine, bypassing lucrative pipeline routes through Ukraine and Poland.

Mr. Zelenskyy touched on the Nord Stream issue after meeting with Mr. Scholz Monday, saying Ukraine and Germany have a difference of opinion. Ukrainian officials “understand that it is a geopolitical weapon,” Mr. Zelenskyy said, according to DW.

Lowering the temperature

Russian officials have long expressed outrage over the prospect of Ukrainian ascension to NATO — even demanding during recent weeks that the U.S.-led alliance vow never to allow such a development. But Mr. Scholz tried to lower the temperature on the issue, arguing that in practical terms it will be many years before Kyiv even qualifies to apply for NATO membership.

“That is why it is strange to observe that the Russian government is making something that is practically not on the agenda the subject of major political problems,” Mr. Scholz added, while backing the NATO line that Ukraine, like every sovereign country, has the right to choose its own allies.

With Mr. Biden and other Western leaders promising punishing economic and diplomatic sanctions if Russia invades, there were signs Monday that the Kremlin may still be open to another way out of the crisis.

Possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted,” the Russian foreign minister said in comments that seemed designed to send a message to the world about Mr. Putin’s own position: namely, that hopes for a diplomatic solution aren’t yet dead.

In his own comments, the Russian president noted that the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” without conclusive results. He also questioned whether there is still a chance to reach an agreement on Moscow’s key demands.

Mr. Lavrov replied that his ministry wouldn’t allow the U.S. and its allies to stonewall Russia’s main requests, even as he told Mr. Putin he favored more talks on the issue.

Russia’s Interfax News Agency reported Monday that legislators in Moscow are planning to draft a resolution urging Mr. Putin to recognize the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk republics in Donbas, a breakaway region of Ukraine with a large ethnic Russian population and the scene of a violent civil war since 2014.

In what some saw as a sign Mr. Putin is preparing to build upon Russia‘s annexation that year of Ukraine‘s Crimean Peninsula, the Russian lawmakers are reportedly preparing drafts of a resolution pertaining to Lugansk and Donetsk for consideration over the coming days.

Former U.S. Ambassador William B. Taylor, who has served in Kyiv under two presidents since 2006 and now focuses on Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace, said he believes Mr. Putin “wants more” than Donbas and Crimea.

“I think he wants Ukraine,” Mr. Taylor said in an interview Monday on The Washington Times’ podcast “History As It Happens.”

Mr. Putin‘s “obsession with Ukraine is there for all to see,” Mr. Taylor said, referencing a historical analysis the Russian president published last summer in which he cited the close historical links between Russia and Ukraine and effectively denied Ukraine the right to exist as an independent nation.

“President Putin thinks there is no Ukraine, [that] Ukraine is not sovereign, that Ukraine is actually part of Russia,” Mr. Taylor said. “He wants to dominate Ukraine in one way or another. One way would be to invade.”

But the veteran diplomat also said the odds right now slightly favor Russia declining to invade, both because of the punishments from the abroad and lack of strong popular support inside Russia for military action.

Mr. Scholz‘s visit to Moscow, meanwhile, comes ahead of Mr. Putin‘s plan to meet separately over the coming weekend with close Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko, at a time when a major joint military drill they are conducting near Belarus’ border with Ukraine has emerged as one more factor sending tensions soaring that conflict may be imminent.

Mr. Lukashenko, who has moved closer to the Kremlin as Western nations criticize his increasingly authoritarian moves, suggested that tens of thousands of Russian troops now in his country for the military training maneuvers may not be leaving immediately when the exercises are supposed to conclude Sunday.

Mr. Putin and top Russian military officials have repeatedly said the Russian deployment on Ukraine’s northern border is temporary and accused the Biden administration and NATO of hyping the exercise as an excuse to provoke a war.

“Listen, this is our business. We will withdraw them when the Russian president and I decide and when the exercise ends,” Mr. Lukashenko told a visiting Ukrainian politician in Minsk on Monday, Belarus‘ state-controlled BelTA news service reported. “It is up to us to make the decision: This is our territory.”

The Belarusian leader, who complained that recent U.S. and Western troop deployments to NATO countries in the region were a prime cause of the tensions, also said he and Mr. Putin would meet in the next few days, with the status of the Russian troops in Belarus to be decided then. It was not clear where the meeting will be held.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting was planned “by the end of this week,” according to the Russian TASS news service, while also hinting that full withdrawal of an estimated 30,000 Russian forces from Belarus was not a done deal.

Beefed-up Russian army and naval forces already have Ukraine surrounded on three sides. But the Belarus exercises, supposedly lasting 10 days and wrapping up Feb. 20, have been a particular point of concern because the Belarus border is just 40 miles from Kyiv.

• Mike Glenn contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.

