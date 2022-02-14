Whoopi Goldberg made her return to “The View” on Monday, saying she was grateful for the people who had reached out to her during her suspension but saying nothing specific about the cause of her absence.

The liberal comedian was suspended by ABC News on Feb. 1 after saying that the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

Ms. Goldberg missed eight episodes of “The View,” which gave her plenty of time for introspection.

“I’ve got to tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this, because we are ‘The View,’ and this is what we do,” she said Monday.

“Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could, but it’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that’s what we try to do every day, and I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away, and I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, wait. What? Really?’”

Ms. Goldberg didn’t expand on what she called “important conversations,” but added that she hopes they continue.

“It is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They’re important to us as a nation, and to us more so as a human entity,” she said.

