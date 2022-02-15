A domestic Malaysian flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was rerouted after passengers found a snake on the plane, according to a video posted on TikTok.

The video caption translates to “Seen a snake on a plane on a flight from KL to Tawau.” The plane made an emergency landing at Kuching airport.

“As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected,” AirAsia’s Liong Tien Ling said in a statement to CNN.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” the representative added. “The captain took the appropriate action. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk.”

Incidents of snakes on planes aren’t new, unfortunately. In 2012, a passenger who owned a reptile shop smuggled a cobra onto a plane, which subsequently bit him on the hand midflight.

