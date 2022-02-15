Less than two weeks after CNN President Jeff Tucker resigned over an undisclosed affair with another CNN employee, the paramour is gone too.

Allison Gollust has resigned, according to a memo from TimeWarner CEO Jason Kilar reported Tuesday by numerous news outlets.

“Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Mr. Killar wrote.

He said the investigation “found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices” by Ms. Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Mr. Kilar, who soon will be leaving his post, acknowledged that “I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read … these are valid feelings many of you have.”

Numerous high-profile CNN employees, including Don Lemon and Jake Tapper, have lamented Mr. Zucker’s departure, for which some have publicly and privately blamed Chris Cuomo.

Mr. Zucker said his relationship with Ms. Gollust had “evolved in recent years” and that he didn’t disclose that this had happened as soon as CNN’s ethics rules required.

The questions about the evolving relationship, which was considered an open secret in CNN’s corridors, was raised “as part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN,” Mr. Zucker wrote earlier this month.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.