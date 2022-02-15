IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig acknowledged Tuesday the tax agency faces “enormous challenges” in providing service this year, but said taxpayers should direct their anger at Congress for not giving him enough money.

Mr. Rettig said the coronavirus pandemic also took a toll, but said cost-cutting has starved his agency of the employees and technology it needs to process returns, answer questions and chase after “ultra-wealthy” tax cheats.

“Today, millions of people are still waiting for prior years’ returns to be processed, and refund checks to arrive in the mail, while preparing for their upcoming tax filing,” the commissioner wrote in an op-ed for Yahoo Money. “While we can’t immediately solve these significant issues, our employees are doing everything they can, and I am committed to returning to normal inventory levels before next year.”

The commissioner’s defense came after The Washington Post reported last week that the IRS had a backlog of 24 million unprocessed returns from last year. Many of those include refunds owed to taxpayers that have been blocked for months, denying Americans their money.

IRS officials also suffered a black eye earlier this month when they had to retreat on plans to subject Americans to facial recognition checks if they wanted to access key online services such as their IRS transcripts or payment plans.

And the Government Accountability Office last week reported that the agency lost hundreds of millions of dollars over the last few years because it wouldn’t pay $600,000 to fix a letter-opening machine at a service center in Kansas City. Without an automated system, letters containing payments weren’t opened on time, so the government couldn’t file the checks as fast and lost out on interest payments it should have collected.

Mr. Rettig said taxpayers will suffer for the agency’s struggles.

Last year, with the pandemic still affecting services, he said the IRS received 120 million calls for assistance during filing season and was able to answer less than 20% of them. He signaled that’s likely to continue this year.

Tax filing day is April 18.

Some steps are already being taken to work through the agency’s problems.

The IRS announced last week it would stop sending some automated notices to taxpayers, such as warnings about unpaid balances, looming fines or payments that didn’t match filed returns. The agency said it realized in some cases returns might be sitting in the backlog, so the warnings were wrong.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill said that was a good first step and acknowledged challenges from the pandemic, but said the agency is failing at basic communications with taxpayers.

In a letter this week to Mr. Rettig and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, 30 Republican senators said they’re hearing from constituents who can’t even tell if their returns were received or whether they should re-file.

The senators urged the IRS to let the public know current processing times and expectations so taxpayers can know when to start worrying that communications weren’t received.

And the senators told the agency to stop issuing liens of levies “for a meaningful period of time,” and halt collections until the agency actually opens all the mail it’s already been sent to see what sort of abatement requests might be waiting.

Trouble at the IRS is nothing new.

In the early part of the last decade, as the agency dealt with fallout from the tea party targeting scandal, the agency complained that Congress was stripping its funding and leaving it unable to answer the phone.

By 2015, the agency said it was able to answer only 37% of customer service calls. Congress pumped more money into customer service and the rate of answered calls rose to 73% in 2016.

Last year, amid the pandemic, calls to the IRS soared, with a record 282 million calls placed. The agency answered 32 million, or 11%.

Mr. Rettig said the IRS now has the same number of employees as it had in the 1970s, despite a 60% increase in the country’s population and new demands on the agency. Electronic filing has helped cut the burden, but nearly 10% of returns are still filed manually, which he said was “time-intensive.”

He said the agency’s budget has dropped 20% over the last decade. The trims to personnel have been even deeper in some cases.

In 2010, the IRS had 18,582 customer service slots, 13,879 revenue agents and 6,042 revenue officers. In 2020, it had 11,027 customer service representatives, 8,346 revenue agents and 3,040 revenue officers.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.