Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York announced Tuesday she is not seeking reelection to the House, bringing the number of Democrats planning to leave the House to 30.

It is more bad news for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party, who are already running against historical trends that suggest they will struggle to defend their slim House majority.

Ms. Rice said it was time to allow someone else to have a chance to represent New York’s 4th Congressional District, and vowed to fight for her constituents through the remainder of her term.

“I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right,” Ms. Rice said in a statement. “As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

“As I turn to the next chapter in my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to survive with courage and humility,” she said.

Reps. Jim Cooper of Tennessee, Jerry McNerney of California, and Jim Langevin of Rhode Island also have recently announced they will not be running for reelection.

Republicans say the retirements show Democrats know their days in control of the House are numbered.

“This is the most Dem retirements since 1992,” Michael McAdams, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said on Twitter. “No one wants to run as a member of @HouseDemocrats!!!”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.