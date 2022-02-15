Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has accepted a role as senior strategist for Jane Timken’s U.S. Senate bid in Ohio.

Ms. Timken, the former Ohio GOP chair, is running in a competitive primary race in which most of the candidates have been wrestling over the Trump mantle.

“Jane Timken is a true MAGA champion who was there for President [Donald] Trump in 2016 and throughout his presidency when many others, including her opponents, hid or stayed on the sidelines,” Mrs. Conway said in a statement. “She continues to be a rock-ribbed supporter of the America First agenda.”

“In a field of click-bait candidates, celebrities and rich guys trying to buy this election, Jane stands out as the thoughtful leader, mom on a mission, and problem-solver ready to tackle the issues facing Ohio,” she said.

The GOP field includes former state treasurer Josh Mandel, venture capitalist J.D. Vance, businessman Mike Gibbons and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

Mr. Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in the race.

A recent poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Mr. Mandel leading the pack at 21%, followed by Mr. Gibbons at 16.4%, Mr. Vance at 14.3%, Mr. Dolan at 10.2%, and Ms. Timken at 9.8%.

The survey found nearly a quarter of likely GOP voters remain undecided.

Ms. Timken also has been endorsed by House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.