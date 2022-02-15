Former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann fiercely pushed back late Monday against special counsel John Durham‘s allegations that the campaign “infiltrated” former President Donald Trump’s servers at the White House and his residences.

In a fiery memo filed in a federal court in Washington, Mr. Sussmann‘s attorneys say Mr. Durham included the bombshell allegations in a run-of-the-mill conflict of interest filing “to make this case a partisan affair and to inflame media coverage.”

“Unfortunately, the special counsel has done more than simply file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest,” the attorneys wrote. “Rather, the special counsel has again made a filing in this case that unnecessarily includes prejudicial — and false — allegations that are irrelevant to his motion and to the charged offense and are plainly intended to politicize this case, inflame media coverage and taint the jury pool.”

A spokesman for Mr. Durham declined to comment.

The attorneys with Latham & Watkins asked a D.C. federal judge to strike the portion of Mr. Durham’s filing that includes the surveillance allegations. They also say the court should sanction Mr. Durham for “conduct which abuses the judicial process.”

In the filing on Friday, Mr. Durham alleged that an unnamed tech executive exploited his access to computer data at the White House, Trump Tower and Mr. Trump’s Central Park West residence to find derogatory information linking Mr. Trump to Russia.

The tech executive was not named in the filing but was later identified as Rodney Joffe, who used his access to a domain name system (DNS) to compile data about which servers were communicating with servers in the White House.

Mr. Trump and his allies say Mr. Durham’s filing is proof that he was spied on before and during his presidency.

In Monday’s filing, Mr. Sussmann‘s lawyers said those allegations are based on “grossly misleading” excerpts of emails among the tech executive and researchers. The attorneys also accuse Mr. Durham of omitting statements that show they operated in good faith.

“The special counsel has never has never alleged in the indictment or subsequently that the data provided by the researchers was manipulated or fabricated or that Mr. Sussmann had any reason to believe the allegations presented to the FBI’s General Counsel were untrue or misleading in any way,” the attorneys wrote.

Mr. Sussmann was indicted last year on one count of lying to the FBI. Prosecutors say Mr. Sussmann lied when he met with a top FBI official to share since debunked allegations that the server in Trump Tower was communicating with a Russian bank.

During the meeting, Mr. Sussmann told FBI General Counsel James Baker that he was not representing a client when he later billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting.

Then-Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Mr. Durham in October 2020 to investigate the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.